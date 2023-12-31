“Tell Them Miss O’Neal Sent You!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Daughter Taahirah Showed Up at Big Chicken in Texas Wearing $80 Reebok Sneakers

Shaquille O Neal’s eldest daughter Taahirah O’Neal took to Instagram recently and posted pictures of her visit to a Big Chicken outlet in Richmond, Texas. The popular fast-food restaurant chain is the brainchild of Shaq himself. After the big man parted ways with McDonald’s, he decided to open up Big Chicken outlets across the country to serve delicacies close to his heart to Americans at affordable prices.

Taahirah went to the outlet in Richmond, Texas, which opened on August 30 this year, near the sprawling Brazos Town Center. The 27-year-old wore a maroon tee with the Big Chicken logo, matched by flared jeans. However, fans were intrigued by something else she wore to the restaurant.

Instead of going for fancy footwear, Taahirah chose Reebok Men’s X Jurassic World Nano X2 Adventure Cross Trainer sneakers, which are priced around $80. Taahirah’s footwear choice is definitely in line with her father branding of affordable products for people of all tax brackets. Not to mention Shaq’s new role as Reebok’s President of Basketball Operations.

However, Taahirah’s trip to her dad’s restaurant was more than just a casual visit. She also helped out the staff there with some of their work, which showcases her commitment to understanding the business. The 27-year-old also ended up promoting Big Chicken on her Instagram and urging people to go visit their nearest outlets.

She captioned her Insta post, “Visited our @bigchickenshaq location in Richmond, TX yesterday! The staff put me to work I loved every minute of it. Make sure you visit a location near you in the new year. Tell them #MissOneal sent you!”

Dad O’Neal took to his Instagram and lauded his daughter’s efforts. He rolled out a story that re-directs to Taahirah’s post of the visit. Lately, the father-daughter duo has been spending a lot of time together.

Shaquille O’Neal has been spending time with his eldest daughter

In a heartwarming event, the Big Aristotle recently took his daughter to the Inside the NBA set. The duo captured the wholesome experience in an Instagram post. In the video, Shaq plays the role of the narrator and adopts his usual humorous cadence to describe the unfolding events.

In one of the most predictable moments, he trolls Charles Barkley in front of his daughter. He also takes a jibe at co-hosts Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith, along with Chuck for needing make-up before the show goes on air. As per the big fella, he doesn’t need make-up like his colleagues. In other words, Taahirah witnessed a fun day at her father’s workplace.

Apart from that, she also spends time with both her father and siblings. In her Insta story, she once captured Shaquille O’Neal and son Shareef O’Neal engaging in a shooting competition at 3 AM. As Shaq made a triple, she cheered on her brother to get back at their father, and he did so later.