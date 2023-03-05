Is Luka Doncic Playing Today vs the Phoenix Suns? Mavericks Release Availability Report For the 4x All-Star

Mar 2, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts with fans after scoring during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In their latest action against the Philadelphia 76ers, Luka Doncic won his Dallas Mavericks a respectable game for the first time since Kyrie Irving’s arrival from Brooklyn. Before that, they had an abysmal 1-5 record and had won the only game against the lowly San Antonio Spurs.

In the 133-126 win against Joel Embiid’s Sixers, Doncic went for 42 points, 4 rebounds, and 12 assists, while Irving put up 40 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Now, they have the Phoenix Suns test in front of them, who got really better with the addition of Kevin Durant. Unlike Mavs (with Kyrie), the Suns are 2-0 since ‘The Slim Reaper’ made his debut. And so as the challenge sets up, will their 4x All-Star be available to play today’s game? Let’s find out.

Also read: “Is Luka Doncic Pouting?”: Skip Bayless Compares 4th-Q Shot Attempts by Mavs Duo Where Kyrie Irving Exceeds Almost 4-times

Is Luka Doncic playing today against the Suns?

In the first game of Sunday, which is set to kick off at 13:00 ET, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Suns in what would later become a major factor in both teams’ Top-4 finish in the West.

Thankfully, their MVP is not on the injury list that has Davis Bertans and Maxi Kleber in it.

Corrected injury report: Dāvis Bertāns (left calf strain) and Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) are both PROBABLE for tomorrow afternoon’s game against the Suns. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 4, 2023

This is potentially the game of the season in the Western Conference. And after putting up a combined 82-performance in their win against the Sixers, Doncic, and Kyrie would be expected to deliver big.

Also read: Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Set 3-Pointer Record While Notching Up Twin 40-Point Games In Mavericks Win

The probable starting 5 for the Mavericks-Suns

The Mavericks should be with the same line-up as they were before with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic starting in the backcourt. Ahead of them would be Josh Green and Reggie Bullock, with forward Dwight Powell playing as the Center.

The Suns, meanwhile, would be on the road visiting American Airlines Center with a possible missed game for Deandre Ayton who is questionable as of now. They should start with Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant, and Jock Landale.

Also read: “Luka Doncic & Kyrie Irving are Great 1-on-1 Players”: Charles Barkley Lays Out the Problem For Dallas Mavericks