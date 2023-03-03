Luka Doncic And Kyrie Irving Set 3-Pointer Record While Notching Up Twin 40-Point Games In Mavericks Win

Led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 1-4 streak to beat the Philadelphia 76ers at home last night.

The Doncic-Irving duo was heralded by many viewers as a true force to reckon with. After all, they combine to form the NBA’s highest-scoring duo.

Doncic is averaging 33.3 points per game this season, while Kyrie’s average is at 27 ppg. Both of them are extremely efficient scorers as well – especially Kyrie, who’s put up a 50/40/90 season in the past.

There were concerns initially about how well the two of them would fit. Some of the experts reckoned that taking the ball away from Luka Doncic would prove to be counter-productive for his production.

However, based on the evidence from their play together thus far, that doesn’t look to be the case.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combine for 3-pointer record in win over Sixers

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at the American Airlines Center last night. It was the second night of a back-to-back set for the visitors.

Both teams started off hot, but it was the Mavericks duo with the advantage at the break. The Mavs led the game 71-67 at halftime, with Luka Doncic accounting for 25 points. Kyrie had himself 18.

The game was bust wide open in their favor early on in the 3rd quarter. The Mavericks’ lead swelled to 18 points as Kyrie and Luka laid the moves on a helpless Sixers defense.

Kyrie splitting Harden and Embiid for the tough bucket 😮‍💨 (F) pic.twitter.com/QkofICYqW6 — Courtside Fracas (@courtsidefracas) March 3, 2023

The Sixers tried to make a late push, but the Mavericks successfully held them off. The night ended with Luka and Kyrie securing 42 and 40 points respectively.

In doing so, they became the first pair of teammates to make 6 3-pointers in a 40-point game.

They are also the 1st pair of teammates in NBA history to each record 40 points and 6 3-pointers in the same game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2023

How far can the tandem of Kyrie and Luka go?

The Mavericks undoubtedly swung for the fences in trading for the problem child in Kyrie Irving. They otherwise didn’t have a clear route to obtaining a second star alongside their Slovenian Sensation.

Offensively, the fit looks perfect. Both Kyrie and Luka enjoy taking turns in putting the opposition’s defenses to the test. The presence of one ensures that the other stays well-rested till the occasion arises.

However, the Mavericks have problems in other departments that may prevent a deep playoff run. They’re a bit short on point-of-attack defenders. They also lack a steady presence at the center position to hold the fort down.

It is unlikely that the Mavericks win more than one playoff round this year, at best.