“I Don’t Condone Violence”: Skip Bayless Supports Patrick Beverly, Voices His Opinions, and Contradicts Himself

Skip Bayless woke up from his 3-game Lakers slumber to tweet out two quick ones in succession. While the Lakers were on a hot streak (if you consider a 3-game streak a hot one), he was radio silent. Even after the Lakers-Suns game, he didn’t have much to say about their performance, preferring to focus on an incident during the game.

Patrick Beverley, the resident “Pitbull” of Los Angeles and bearer of “the dawg,” scored an incredible 0 points before getting ejected. The point guard did other things well, but nothing went through the basket. However, late in the game, with a 10-point gap between the Suns and the Lakers, Austin Reaves drove in for a layup, and Booker smacked him in the face.

After review, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant, but not before Pat Bev caused a scene. DeAndre Ayton crossed the court with Reaves and stood over the fallen Lakers player. Beverley immediately rammed straight into him, pushing him out of bounds. Whether that was called for or not, we don’t know, but Patrick does not let his teammates down.

Except he did, because he got ejected for the play and had the worst +/- of anybody in the game. Patrick Beverley played the quintessential rough game, and Skip Bayless loved it.

I don’t condone violence on the basketball court, but I don’t hate the way PatBev defended Austin Reaves by bumping down Ayton, who was standing over Reaves taunting him AFTER Booker smashed Reaves in the face on a follow-through foul and stood over him. Yes, sir, PB. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 23, 2022

Skip Bayless knows what he is doing – each tweet is perfectly curated to get the most viral responses

Anyone who watched the game would know that Patrick Beverley meant every ounce of force he put into the shove. Not one to back out of a fight, Beverley is always there for his teammates despite his small frame. But that shouldn’t be only through fighting; they need him more on the scoreboard than with his fists balled up.

Patrick Beverley shoves Deandre Ayton after the play 😳 pic.twitter.com/OTlip0NFEC — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 23, 2022

Ayton may have said something the microphones didn’t catch, but from the look of things, he did nothing to instigate a shove. Poor decision-making by the veteran when his team is down. Skip knows this too, but he decided to make it look like Beverley was right in this case. No, he wasn’t, sir; shoving someone off the court isn’t standing up for your teammate.

The Lakers may have brought him in to shore up the defense, but they are losing out on the offensive end with him. Offensive actions causing ejections are not the same as getting buckets; someone needs to tell him that.

Patrick Beverley isn’t the man for the Lakers when they need offensive firepower

Devin Booker isn’t all too pleased with the Lakers player’s actions tonight. He’s already done this before, 2 years ago on Chris Paul. With his back turned too, just like Ayton tonight. When Pat Bev is on the floor, you need to watch out for incoming shoves.

Devin Booker just said on TNT he’s tired of PatBev pushing people in the back, and that he should push ’em in the chest. Fair point. What PB did to CP3 after Game 6 two years ago was the cheapest of cheap shots. But tonight, when he shoved down the 7-foot Ayton, PB did not run. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 23, 2022

In all honesty, D-Book wasn’t the good boy of the game either. In the very same game, he pushed an in-air Dennis Schroeder out of bounds. If one cannot receive it after dishing it out, one will be called out.

Nobody agrees with what Skip Bayless says about Patrick Beverley. Skip started his tweet by saying he doesn’t condone violence, yet all he did was condone it. Skip, you magnificent specimen of a 70-year-old man, stop it. Stop and read what you tweeted. You just contradicted yourself.

