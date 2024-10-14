Young Dwight Howard Tried Desperately To Model His Game After Magic Johnson

While many remember Dwight Howard fondly for his remarkable career, few are aware of his deep admiration for Magic Johnson. The former center brought it up while discussing his career and much more with his ex-boss, Jeanie Buss. Howard revealed that he was inspired by the iconic point guard and, at one point, wanted to emulate his game.

While speaking to Buss on his Above The Rim with DH 12 Podcast, Howard mentioned that he had a Magic Johnson VHS tape when he was young and would try to emulate the Lakers legend from that. He said,

“So, when I had this VHS tape, I would just watch him show me drills, and then I would go outside and work on the drills. And I was like, man I want to be a 6’9” point guard like Magic Johnson.”

The young Howard tried his best to work hard and become a tall point guard like his idol. He would watch the VHS tape of Magic’s workout and try to copy those skills. Howard made progress and developed into a rising young star but was unable to achieve his goal of emulating Johnson.

Despite this, the three-time DPOY left an undeniable mark on the NBA, leaving behind a strong legacy. He was a force with the Orlando Magic, dominating the paint on both offense and defense. Although he did not achieve his ultimate goal, the star center managed to pay homage to his idol in another way.

Dwight Howard suited up for the Lakers and contributed to an NBA Championship

Unable to complete his mission of becoming a point guard like Magic, Howard managed to pay his respect differently. He suited up for the Lakers twice during his career, donning the same purple and gold that his idol once wore. Although his first stint with the team went badly, he managed to make up for it.

Dwight Howard helped the Lakers win a championship, playing an important role as a backup big. This was a massive moment for the big man, with that 2020 NBA Championship adding to his impressive list of honors.

He may not have been able to become a point guard like Magic Johnson, but Dwight Howard never backed down and achieved a lot during his NBA career. As a result, the former Lakers big man paid homage to his idol in his own unique way.