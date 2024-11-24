mobile app bar

Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Heat? Mavericks Injury Report(24th November)

Raahib Singh
Published

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defend during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have seemed to stabilize themselves after a rough start to the 2024-25 season. Going 5-7 through the first 12 games of the season, Luka Doncic and the Mavs could not find a way to win close contests. However, things have changed and the Mavs have managed to stitch together four wins on the trot.

When news broke about Luka Doncic’s wrist injury, many feared the Mavericks might struggle again. That did not happen as Kyrie Irving led the team to an all-important NBA Cup win against the Nuggets in Dallas. With the team now heading to Miami, fans wonder whether Doncic would join the team.

Sadly, the answer is no. Luka Doncic will be OUT for tonight’s contest against the Miami Heat.

Luka’s wrist injury might come as a blessing in disguise for him. As he recovers from the wrist sprain, it would also give him time to recover from the groin sprain that had been bothering him.

Mavericks Injury Report for 24th November

The Dallas Mavericks have four players listed on the injury report for tonight’s clash.

Mavericks Injury Report (Nov 24th, 2024)
Luka DoncicOUTRight Wrist Strain
Dante ExumOUTRight Wrist Surgery
Daniel GaffordQuestionableLeft Shoulder Soreness
Brandon WilliamsOUTG League – Two Way

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

