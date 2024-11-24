Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Heat? Mavericks Injury Report(24th November)

Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) defend during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks have seemed to stabilize themselves after a rough start to the 2024-25 season. Going 5-7 through the first 12 games of the season, Luka Doncic and the Mavs could not find a way to win close contests. However, things have changed and the Mavs have managed to stitch together four wins on the trot.

When news broke about Luka Doncic’s wrist injury, many feared the Mavericks might struggle again. That did not happen as Kyrie Irving led the team to an all-important NBA Cup win against the Nuggets in Dallas. With the team now heading to Miami, fans wonder whether Doncic would join the team.

Sadly, the answer is no. Luka Doncic will be OUT for tonight’s contest against the Miami Heat.

Luka Doncic (right wrist sprain) remains out for Mavericks-Heat game. Daniel Gafford has been added to the injury report due to left shoulder soreness. He is questionable.#MFFL — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 23, 2024

Luka’s wrist injury might come as a blessing in disguise for him. As he recovers from the wrist sprain, it would also give him time to recover from the groin sprain that had been bothering him.

Mavericks Injury Report for 24th November

The Dallas Mavericks have four players listed on the injury report for tonight’s clash.