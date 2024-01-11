Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Mavericks Release Injury Report Amidst Ankle Concerns

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a missed pass during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks had a great start to their seven-game homestand. However, after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Mavs suffered an embarrassing loss against the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies. As they now prepare to face the New York Knicks, fans of the Texas side will hope that their team manages to redeem themselves with a win. But, it seems like a tough task as the Dallas Mavericks add Luka Doncic to their injury report.

Ahead of the fixture against the Jalen Brunson-led Knicks, five players from Jason Kidd’s roster have been added to the injury report. While Grant Williams is listed as “questionable”, Maxi Kleber and Dereck Lively II are listed as “doubtful”. Finally, joining Dante Exum, Luka Doncic is set to be out with a right ankle sprain.

Doncic had been listed as “questionable” on the injury report for the Mavericks’ last contest. However, the Slovenian superstar did take the floor for the Mavericks at the time. The team, unfortunately, suffered a shocking loss to the shorthanded Grizzlies, despite the 6ft 7” sensation playing for 36 minutes and recording 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

At no point during the bout did Luka’s ankle seem to bother him. Hence, by sidelining him for tonight’s clash, the Mavs are likely just resting their best player. However, while looking out for their star’s health isn’t a mistake by any means, the Mavericks could suffer due to it.

The Dallas Mavericks struggle without Luka Doncic

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks will be pleased to learn that Luka Doncic hasn’t sustained any major injury. However, going up against the in-form New York Knicks without Luka is going to be a big challenge for the team.

In the 2023-2024 season, the European prodigy has missed out on a meager 4 games. On those occasions, the Mavs struggled to make up Doncic’s absence, resulting in losses against the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Add to that the fact that the Knicks have won five on the bounce ahead of this fixture, and things only get more worrying for the franchise.

That said, not all hope is lost. Irving has been in exceptional form lately, averaging 27 points and 8.6 rebounds in the month of January. Even though the Knicks are touted as the favorites, the Dallas side will fancy their chances in the exciting clash.

A win would help the Mavericks improve their record to 23-16. However, a loss could be detrimental, considering that the #8 Phoenix Suns are only 2.5 games behind them.