Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Mavericks Injury Report for Christmas Day Matchup

Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks are all set to play hosts to the Minnesota Timberwolves today. Luka Doncic and his Mavs hosting Anthony Edwards and his Wolves for a WCF re-match on Christmas night? The NBA sure knows how to set the stage right. However, there may be one small issue with their plan.

Advertisement

According to the injury report submitted by the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is PROBABLE for the contest against the Timberwolves tonight. The reason behind Doncic’s inclusion is listed as a Left Heel Contusion. Doncic missed two consecutive games because of the same injury but was back in action for the Mavericks on Monday. Considering there were no setbacks against the Blazers, we should see Luka in action today.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Luka Dončić: Probable (Left Heel Contusion)

Jaden Hardy: Questionable (Right Ankle Sprain)

Danté Exum: Out (Right Wrist Surgery)

Brandon Williams: Out (Right Thumb Sprain)

Kessler Edwards: Out (G League) — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) December 24, 2024

So far this season, Doncic has suited up in 21 of the 29 contests. During those games, he is averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.0 steals. At the same time, this would be the 4th Christmas Day Game of Doncic’s young NBA career. So far, he holds a 2-1 record on Christmas, having won the last two contests.

In fact, Doncic went off for 50 points and 15 assists against the Suns on Xmas last year. Taking on the Wolves, Luka Doncic would hope to maintain his stellar Christmas form and further his improve his 25th December record to 3-1.