Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Wizards? NBA’s Leading Scorer’s Availability Report

Arjun Julka
|Thu Nov 10 2022

A disappointing day for Luka Magic fans, with the Mavericks superstar’s nine-game 30-point streak coming to an end in a loss against the Orlando Magic. The 23-year-old finished with 24-points, shooting a horrid 9-for-29 from the field, with the opposition doing a stellar job on defense.

While Spencer Dinwiddie did step up during Luka’s off night, going for a season-high 29-points. It wasn’t enough to get the job done, with the Magic limiting the Mavs to 87-points without rookie Paolo Banchero, having the likes of Franz Wagner, Bol Bol, and Wendell Carter Jr. chipping in.

The Magic had four of its five starters score in double-digits. Nevertheless, playing back-to-back, the Mavs have an opportunity to erase their latest loss as Jason Kidd and crew visit the nation’s capital to face the Wizards, who begin their 6-game homestand with a cherry-blossomed themed court.

With the Wizards without their star player, Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols), the Mavs can steal this one on the road.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

As per the latest reports, Luka will be suiting up for this back-to-back against the Wizards. Thus great news for fans, who shall witness the scoring prowess of the Slovenian native. Nonetheless, the Mavericks will be missing big man Christain Wood and Delon Wright.

Currently leading the league in scoring, Luka is averaging 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 2.0 steals, shooting close to 50% from the field. The Mavs guard is the only player other than Wilt Chamberlain to have a minimum 9-game 30-point streak.

In his 5-seasons so far, Luka has held a 4-3 record against the Wizards while averaging 30.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 51.6% shooting from the field.

