‘Walking bucket’ Luka Doncic Turns to Iconic Kareem-Abdul Jabbar move to Tie Wilt Chamberlain’s Record

Luka Doncic is on a tear as he pulls out new weapons from his arsenal to torment the NBA. He is now tied with Wilt Chamberlain for one of the hottest starts in league history. An incredible run of 8 30-point games to start the season.

There is no stopping the Doncic train and the Dallas Mavericks have a supernova on their hands. The Slovenian Phenom was at his best today as he tamed the wild Toronto Raptors.

He pulled out a bag of moves and displayed a level of efficacy that would put most teams to sleep. To reach 25 points, Luka pulled off a variation of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s iconic sky hook shot.

He was also doing a myriad of new things on the court. Defensive plays, and hitting catch and shoot threes? Who is this guy? But tonight, with the win, he ties Wilt for an almost untouchable record.

Luka Doncic is a basketball savant and Wilt Chamberlain is his only equal

If we were to focus on this sample size alone, it would seem that Luka Doncic has no equal in the NBA, currently. His 8th consecutive 30-point game to start the season ties him with Wilt Chamberlain.

Only he and Wilt have ever done this in the NBA. Not even Michael Jordan and LeBron James have done it.

He will look to continue his hot form and lead the Mavericks up the rankings in the western conference. However, there might be a slight wind of trouble.

‘Walking bucket’ Luka Doncic’s scoring comes at the cost of abysmal 3-point shooting

Despite averaging a cool 36 points per game, the Slovenian is shooting horrendously from 3-point land. 23.4% from downtown to be precise.

Is this the first sign of trouble? Or will he be able to fix it quickly? He is still putting his opponents on skates. Just watch this move he pulled off in the third quarter.

And as clutch time rolls around you can totally expect him to forget his shooting woes. Luka nailed a critical shot, his signature step-back 3.

The good news is he shot 50% from 3 tonight. And his new variation of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s sky hook might light up the NBA. The unstoppable player might have an unstoppable shot, we can only eagerly wait till he pulls it out next.

