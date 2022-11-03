Luka Dončić Makes NBA History by Tying Wilt Chamberlain’s 60-year-old Record 

Nov 2, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Is there any way to stop the Luka Dončić train? The Slovenian Phenom is on an absolute tear this season. He put up his 7th 30-point game of the season, in well, 7 games! This is the first time in over 60 years anyone has done this. Not even Michael Jordan could do it in his illustrious career.

The Dallas Mavericks are 4-3 and sit just two games behind the Phoenix Suns. They are ever so reliant on Dončić and his usage rate continues to climb. No worries though, as Luka seems to be enjoying himself. The superstar point guard was his usual effervescent best.

They rolled past the Utah Jazz, who themselves have looked quite strong to start the season. But when Luka decides to win a game, we guess there isn’t much anyone can do to stop him. Let’s look at his historic numbers after tonight.

Luka Dončić looks unstoppable and is on the verge of making NBA history

Dončić holds several NBA records already and he looks set to break some more as he becomes better with time. And to remember that he is a ripe old age of 23! Yes, 23!

Here are his performances from this season. The sample size might be small but we can all see the trajectory of his game.

Luka stat sheets this season: 35-9-6

32-7-10

37-11-7

41-11-14

31-16-10

44-3-5

33-5-11 2K numbers. pic.twitter.com/ueZVZbELPA — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Players like Luka Dončić are rare. They come every once in a generation and we are fortunate to see him play his mind out. His season averages nothing short of miraculous. Absurd almost. He might even continue this performance and become the first in NBA history to average 35/7/7. Far-fetched? Not as much as you think.

Luka this season: 36.1 PPG

8.9 RPG

9.0 APG No player has ever averaged 35/7/7 in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/NkCW6yRYuJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

Also, he matched Wilt Chamberlain but can he break his record?

Dallas Mavericks’ reliance on the young phenom can only go so far

The Mavericks were superb tonight. Christian Wood continues to pour in points from the bench and Luka is now finding it easier to score in the NBA. He matched a long-standing Wilt Chamberlain record.

7 30-point games to start the season but what is Wilt’s record? Wilt the Stilt started the 1962-63 campaign with a whopping 23 30-point games. Dončić is a little far away but that shouldn’t put any doubts over his talent.

Luka this season: — 1st in PPG with 36.1

— 1st player since Wilt with 7 30-point games to start season

— 1st in clutch points All of this while averaging 9 RPG and 9 APG. Insane. pic.twitter.com/oXXtaoDJLY — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 3, 2022

It is clear that he is miles above every other youngster and is firmly entering the conversation about being the best in the league.

