“Is Luka Doncic really doing this?!”: Mavericks star blows fans’ minds after NBA Reddit uncovers incredible factoid about his last 10 games

NBA Reddit uncovers incredible Luka Doncic stat that will have you questioning everything about the player

Much like Russell Westbrook, it seems that Luka Doncic also has a bit of a cycle for the progression of an NBA season.

Usually, it starts with the player underperforming significantly, especially compared to all the expectations put on him by fans around the NBA community. Why? Well, let’s just say that man evidently does not try to stay in shape during the offseason.

As the season carries on though, the man gets more and more into shape, and fans begin to take notice during this time. And then, by the time the playoffs roll around, it appears that Luka has officially entered his Michael Jordan phase, where all he really does is crush the opposition’s defense to absolute pieces, and give them fits all series long.

Given that cycle, we are likely in the middle stage right now. And frankly, we’d be liars of the highest order, if we said that fact wasn’t showing up in his numbers. In fact, the man has seemingly gone completely nuclear during his last 10 games, even bringing the order of the NBA’s hierarchy into question.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic nearly averaged a hyper-efficient triple-double during the last 10 games

Luka Doncic is one of those rare players that can score for themselves, rebound the ball, and even make plays for others. But, while other players in that category have a certain specialty between those three categories, we can’t really tell which skill the Mavericks star is the best at. Truth be told, he’s almost equally good at all three.

Still, we will say that, at times, one of these aspects of his game can seem a bit off. But, during the last 10 games, this couldn’t have been farther from the case.

During this stretch, Doncic has averaged a monster 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. Further, the man has been averaging these numbers on 49% from the field, 43.1% from beyond the arc, and 71.7% from the free-throw line.

Every other team in the NBA is likely so worried right now, they’re probably sweating bullets.

Why?… well, could there be a more obvious sign of what is it come from Luka Doncic?

