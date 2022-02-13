“Giannis is clearly the new LeBron James!”: Kenyon Martin makes shockingly bold claim about Bucks superstar while talking about James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

Former New Jersey Nets star Kenyon Martin compares Giannis Antetokounmpo to one LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo could just be claiming his place as the unequivocal best player in the league right now.

As many know, the Greek Freak was absolutely incredible during the 2021 NBA Finals. Throughout the series between the Suns and the Bucks, he kept his team afloat, even during times when he had absolutely no support. And to cap it all off, he even had a 50-piece in game-6, to close it all out, and win Milwaukee its first championship in 50 years.

You’d think it probably can’t get much better than that right? Well… apparently it can.

The man has evidently looked like an even better version of himself compared to last season, averaging 29 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, while shooting 54.1% from the field. And while he may only be making 29.8% of his shots from beyond the arc, there have certainly been games where he has flashed the ability to become a really good shooter.

All-in-all, what this Bucks star could be is nothing less than extraordinarily scary to even think about.

Going off these lines, during his interview about the Nets-76ers trade, Kenyon Martin couldn’t help but deviate to Giannis and the Bucks.

The former NBA star compared the Greek Freak to a very special talent here. And frankly, we can’t help but agree.

Kenyon Martin believes Giannis Antetokounmpo meets all the criteria to be considered as this generation’s LeBron James

As we said, we can’t help but agree with this one.

But, before we really get into it here, how about we show you exactly what he had to say on the matter at hand?

“Listen, Giannis is the new Lebron. He can be in the MVP convo every season. And the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind that season. So yeah a lot has to happen before they’re the favorites over Milwaukee.” Per Etan Thomas, Basketballnews.com

What only makes this comparison even crazier, is that LeBron James was 27 when won his first ring. Giannis Antetokounmpo was 26.

Additionally, the King had to develop a jumpshot during his time in the league. And much like him, the Greek Freak is clearly on his way to doing the same.

And of course, James had won 3 MVPs by the time he was 27-years-old, while Giannis could reach the same number at the end of this season.

The similarities are uncanny. And as fans of the NBA, perhaps it is time that we started acknowledging them.

