Is Magic Johnson a Billionaire? List of All Billionaire Athletes in the World

There are 18 athletes in the world who have made in surplus of a billion in their sporting careers and after retirement. However, there are 10 with a three-comma net worth. And Earvin “Magic” Johnson is not one of them.

The former Lakers Superstar has won 5 NBA championships in a very short span of his career. And so, rightfully, he was one of the game’s biggest earners.

The 6ft 9’ Michigan State point guard was the NBA’s highest earner for 4 seasons, back when anything above a million made you the biggest earner in the league. However,

Is Magic Johnson a billionaire?

Johnson retired from the league in 1991 because of his HIV diagnosis. He made a comeback in 1993 to become the league’s highest earner for the 4th time, getting over $14 million for the season but retired again in 94’ due to some player’s uneasiness.

Making money still was not a problem for Earvin. The man earned in surplus of $600 million through various businesses and is among the top 20 earners among athletes.

According to reports, he is now the part owner of the Washington Commanders, an NFL team worth over $6 billion, that was recently bought out by Josh Harris, who is also an investor in the Philadelphia 76ers.

Magic Johnson will be part owner of the Washington Commanders after owner agrees to sell the team for $6 billion. Once the deal is complete it will be the highest price ever paid for a sports team. pic.twitter.com/kK2GbE61A0 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 15, 2023

Johnson will have a chance to take his worth even higher with the recent purchase but as of now he is worth $620 million and is not a billionaire.

List of All Billionaire Athletes in the World

#1. Vince McMahon — $3.2 Billion

Currently, the executive chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment, and former CEO and controlling shareholder of the world’s biggest wrestling federation, Vince McMahon is the richest athlete who started his career as a wrestler. According to Forbes, his net worth is over $3.2 billion.

#2. Michael Jordan — $2 Billion

Arguably the greatest athlete of all time, Michael Jordan, who made just $90 million in his 15-year NBA career, has amassed a $2 billion net worth according to Forbes.

The credit for most of it goes to his Nike’s subsidiary, ‘Air Jordan’ brand which, until now, brings the $49 billion worth company its fattest check every year.

#3. Cristiano Ronaldo — $1.24 Billion

One of the greatest soccer players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo might not be playing top-flight football as of now. But the 5x Ballon d’Or and 7x Champions League winner is making €200 million per year with Al Nassr.

#4. LeBron James — $1.2 Billion

NBA’s leading scorer of all time, and the world’s highest-earning athlete of the 2021-22 fiscal year, LeBron James has made a net worth of over $1.2 billion, making him just the second active athlete after Tiger Woods to do so.

#5. Ion Tiriac — $1.2 Billion

Ice Hockey, Tennis

#6. Tiger Woods— $1.17 Billion

Golf

#7. Lionel Messi— $1.15 Billion

Soccer (GOAT)

#8. Roger Federer— $1.09 Billion

Tennis

#9. Floyd Mayweather— $1.08 Billion

Boxing

#10. Anna Kasprzak — $1.03 Billion

The Dressage Rider is notably the only female athlete on the list.