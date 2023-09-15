“Nikola Jokic Gon Get His!”: 21 Months After $50,000 Move, Markieff Morris ‘Threatens’ Reigning NBA Champion

Recently, the Morris twins, Marcus Morris Sr., and Markieff Morris appeared on the All the Smoke podcast. Speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, the duo spoke about their careers as NBA superstars thus far. One of the major talking points surrounded Markieff, the older of the twins. While playing for the Miami Heat in the 2021-2022 season, he had an altercation with Nikola Jokic, one that saw ‘the Joker’ shove Morris to the ground. This resulted in a huge confrontation that saw Morris receive a $50,000 fine. Now, 21 months later, he has voiced his displeasure about the incident.

The match, which took place on November 9, 2021, was a heated one. Morris decided to commit a hard foul on Jokic, elbowing him in the ribs. As many anticipated in the moment, the Denver Nuggets star didn’t take kindly to it, responding with a strong shove in the back. Since then, Morris has insisted it was a sucker punch and was bewildered to have received a $50,000 fine for his involvement in it. Now, he has revealed that he seeks revenge for the incident.

Markieff Morris calls out Nikola Jokic 21 months after receiving a $50,000 fine

Markieff Morris made headlines 21 months ago when he was fined $50,000 after a huge altercation with Nikola Jokic. Speaking about the same incident on the All the Smoke podcast, Morris lamented the NBA’s decision. He claimed that he did nothing wrong and that Jokic should have received a harsher punishment.

His reasoning is that he purposely fouled the big man hard, but was called out for the same. However, the Joker was the one who took it a step too far and shoved him from behind. This particularly annoyed Morris, who felt that Jokic’s move was cowardly and unnecessary. In the former Heat man’s words, he chose to ‘sucker punch’ him, seeing as his back was turned.

It was a cheap shot in Morris’ eyes, one that infuriated him. So much so, that he has now threatened the two-time MVP, warning him that he would get what’s coming to him.

“He took a sucker shot. It was like when you get…they call it a snuck. He snuck me. It was a sucker shot. But, he gon get his though!”

As things stand, Markieff is without an NBA team. However, his brother Marcus currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be interesting to see just how they plan to make good on their threats to the Joker. They will likely try something. But if they do, the NBA will also likely take notice.

Jokic’s brothers have created a Twitter account just to threaten the Morris brothers

The Morris twins may be out for blood, but they’ll have to go through Nikola Jokic’s brothers before that. They were present when the incident took place and were immediately ready to throw hands. Following the game, Markieff wasted no time threatening the Joker for his sucker shot.

However, Jokic’s brothers retaliated in the best way possible. They created their own Twitter profile with one specific purpose. To threaten the Morris brothers, who have their eye on the 2023 NBA Champion.

While there is still a major possibility it is a joke account, it is great to see that both Strahinja and Nemanja have his back. At the end of the day, one thing is for certain, Jokic’s clashes with the Morris twins next season are sure to be exciting.