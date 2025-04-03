“This is Biased as H*ll”: Marcus Morris Claims Nikola Jokic Not a Top 20 Player, Fans Bring Up Beef With Brother Markieff

Mar 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris (88) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

There aren’t many words in the English dictionary that can describe how great Nikola Jokic has been. The three-time MVP is on pace to potentially win his fourth, fresh off the cusp of putting up the most points in a triple-double (61) in NBA history. His greatness has led to serious conversations regarding his rank among the greats.

Advertisement

Many pundits have acknowledged that Jokic is one of the greatest big men and among the 20 best players of all-time. However, former NBA player Marcus Morris doesn’t believe Jokic is a top-20 player of all time. His statement has led to fans detecting bias.

Morris and Jokic don’t have a problem with each other directly. However, the Serbian big man has had a very well-documented altercation with Marcus’ twin brother Markieff Morris.

In 2021, the Nuggets and Heat battled in Ball Arena. Markieff shoved into Jokic’s midsection voluntarily. The 6-foot-11 big man didn’t take kindly to Morris’ actions.

He proceeded to shove him back shortly after Markeiff turned his back. The Heat forward at the time would miss 58 games due to the whiplash from Nikola’s response.

In the aftermath, a lot of words were exchanged between the Twins and Nikola’s brothers. Even Marcus was involved in the aftermath, and he warned the Serbian of the consequences.

Naturally, fans kept that information readily in the back of their mind following Marcus’ comments during his guest appearance on ESPN’s First Take. Aaron, an X user, didn’t shy away from critiquing Morris by pointing out his clear bias.

They posted, “This is biased as h*ll. Plus people just be saying anything.”

this is biased as hell. plus people just be saying anything. can’t stand these type of shows https://t.co/zRkjbD89y6 — Aaron (@avelarde2) April 3, 2025

This wasn’t the opinion of only one fan. Many didn’t take kindly to Marcus’ opinion and frankly could’ve done without it. One user pointed out the discrepancy regarding the criteria with other legends and Jokic.

They posted, “Every person who has 3 MVPs is in the Top 20. Also, he’s still salty about his brother, so why are they even asking him about Jokic?”

Another fan was baffled that people continue to refuse to give Jokic the respect he deserves. They posted, “What does Jokic have to do at this point? I’m serious when will people consider him top 20, if not now already?”

Jokic’s resume is undeniable. Three MVPs, an NBA championship, a seven-time All-Star, and six-time All-NBA. He could potentially win his fourth and is on the hunt for his second title. As it stands, his resume is worthy of the top 20, but by the time it’s all said and done, there may not be a debate regarding his greatness.