Is Michael Porter Jr playing tonight vs Portland Trail Blazers? Denver Nuggets release back injury report for the forward ahead of matchup against Damian Lillard and Co

Denver Nuggets’ injury report update reveals the availability of star forward Michael Porter Jr. ahead of clash versus the Trail Blazers.

Michael Porter Jr. has had a somewhat disappointing start to the season. With Jamal Murray out for the season, he was touted by many as this year’s potential MIP award winner this season. In addition, he was paid max money by the Nuggets, so expectations were high.

However, he certainly hasn’t lived up to the expectations of fans and media alike. Throughout the first few games of the season, he is averaging a measly 9.9 points per game this season. In addition, he is shooting a shocking 20.3% from three-point range.

Michael Porter Jr. is listed as ‘out’ for game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Undoubtedly 100 percent healthy heading into the season. The 23-year-old was expected to have a breakout year, which is why the Nuggets also gave him the max rookie extension.

In a recent game against the Houston Rockets, MPJ blew a wide-open, fast-break layup.

Michael Porter Jr. really missed this layup 😳 pic.twitter.com/kFlZ2zvUau — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

During the play, it seemed like the forward pulled out in what was an apparent quad injury. However, it was later reported that Porter Jr. is dealing with a severe back injury.

The latest updates by the Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. with low back pain out of tomorrow’s matchup vs. Portland.

Nuggets have ruled Michael Porter Jr. (low back pain) out of tomorrow’s matchup vs. Portland. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) November 14, 2021

This is a particularly concerning injury as Porter Jr. has dealt with back issues in his past. Porter Jr. had multiple back surgeries at Missouri before being drafted 14th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. With MPJ out, expect players like Will Barton and Jeff Green to soak up some of the load until the young star is back in action.

