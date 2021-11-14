“I’m happy for the Bulls, they’re becoming a real contender”: Steve Kerr discloses how he cheers for Chicago despite parting ways with the team decades ago

Steve Kerr reveals his love for the Bulls franchise despite parting ways with them in 1999. Compliments Zach LaVine and co. by terming the squad “a real contender”.

After a few underwhelming performances over the past few seasons, the Chicago Bulls franchise decided to rebuild the team. This past summer, the organization was able to surround Zach LaVine with talented individuals like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and a few others.

Sure, with the likes of several All-Star caliber players on the team, the new-looking Bulls were expected to fare better than they have been over the past couple of years. However, much to everyone’s surprise, LaVine and co. have been superseding, so far, all the expectations set for them.

Winning 8 games out of their first 12, the Bulls – who have been a lottery team, at best, since a decade – now have a record better than powerhouses like the Bucks, Lakers, Heat, 76ers. A team that was assembled in hopes to end their playoffs drought, is now looking like the team to beat.

“Zach LaVine and the Bulls are becoming a real contender, so that’s exciting”: Steve Kerr

Billy Donovan’s boys have already defeated the Jazz, Sixers, Mavs, and blew out the Nets by 23 points. Even though they got destroyed by Stephen Curry’s Warriors on Friday night, the Bulls had a lot of positives to takeaway.

And after the 119-93 defeat, GSW coach Steve Kerr had some huge compliments for this team. Kerr, who was a part of the 1995-1998 Michael Jordan led 3-peat Bulls team, revealed to still cheer for the team despite parting ways with them almost two decades ago.

Kerr further said:

“I’m happy for the Bulls. I still cheer for them all these years later … they’re becoming a real contender so that’s exciting.”

Being termed as “a real contender” by the best team in the league is definitely huge. And Steve Kerr is absolutely right in calling them, title contenders. With the passing of every week, the squad seems to be more in sync and deadlier.

With experienced vets like DeRozan and Zach leading this explosive side, it won’t be surprising if we see the Bulls make a deep playoffs run, or even a championship push.