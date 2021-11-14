Basketball

“Kobe Bryant broke his hands doing what?”: When Jerry West ordered for a “no-pickup basketball clause” in contracts as the Mamba missed training camp hurting himself at Venice Beach

“Kobe Bryant broke his hands doing what?”: When Jerry West ordered for a “no-pickup basketball clause” in contracts as the Mamba missed training camp hurting himself at Venice Beach
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Arnold Schwarzenegger and LeBron James talk about their love for Tequila and investing in Lobos 1707": The two legends reveal what drew them towards the popular liquor brand
Next Article
"I don’t think my ADHD would allow me to carry a show by myself": Shaquille O'Neal on why he chose Turner Sports over ESPN
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant was an NBA All-Star in 11th grade": PJ Tucker recounts how the Slim Reaper DOMINATED a pickup game at Texas A&M recruiting as a high school junior
“Kevin Durant was an NBA All-Star in 11th grade”: PJ Tucker recounts how the Slim Reaper DOMINATED a pickup game at Texas A&M recruiting as a high school junior

According to PJ Tucker, Kevin Durant was always destined for greatness. This was something PJ…