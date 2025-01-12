Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today vs Mavericks? Nuggets Injury Report(Jan 12th)

Jan 10, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) sits on the bench in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets make their way to Dallas today to take on the reigning Western Conference Champs, the Mavericks. Even though the Nuggets will face a depleted Mavs squad, it won’t be easy. The Nuggets have quite a few people on the injury report for today, including 3x MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic is on the injury report again and is listed as probable due to illness. At the same time, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are listed as questionable.

Jokic missed the team’s games against the Celtics and the Clippers due to the same illness, but he played through it when the Nets came to town. Following the contest, Jokic had described how he felt playing through the illness.

“Second half was much better than the first half. First half, I almost died.”

Seeing how Jokic dropped a triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists, we can safely assume he was feeling more like himself. We should see him suit up today when the Nuggets face the Mavericks.