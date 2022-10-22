Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Nuggets’ Reigning MVP’s Latest Availability Update

Oct 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) gestures during the first half of the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic, who is the undisputed back-to-back MVP, has started another season on a positive but how will he fare against Oklahoma City?

Nikola Jokic a.k.a. the Joker is a unique talent. He is almost 7″ tall and yet has the playmaking skills of a 6’2″ guard. There is much reason to believe that the Serbian Center may just be the greatest big-man passer in league history.

Though, what makes him so formidable is his shot selection. Jokic has a keen sense of which shot to use when. Combined with his decent shooting and towering size, the Denver Nuggets star becomes quite unstoppable on the offensive end.

On Saturday, Joker will make his third appearance of the season against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Though the team is yet to submit a final injury report, there is no indication of Nikola Jokic being kept out of Saturday’s game. He will most likely start at his regular spot on 5.

Nikola Jokic is one of the best centers in the league

In the era of three-pointers, where guards became so dominating that centers were pushed to just becoming role players, Nikola Jokic has been a ray of hope. He has, along with players like Joel Embiid and KAT, proved that Centers can still be the best players on a squad.

Everyone is aware of what Jokic has achieved so far in his career. Drafted 41st overall, he has overtaken the league by storm. Winning two consecutive MVPs takes Herculean efforts but Nikola made it look as easy as taking a stroll in the park.

It seems like he is continuing the story from the last two seasons. In his last game, Jokic registered a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points, gathered 12 boards, and dished out 10 assists. If he can repeat this on Saturday, OKC will be unable to even give the Nuggets a fight.

What makes the Joker so lethal?

He is a great threat to the opponents even when he isn’t scoring. On any given night, every team in the NBA knows the kind of lethal rampage Nikola Jokic can go on.

So, whenever he has the ball, the opposing defenders must always assume that he will take the shot. This makes him such an excellent decoy. Coupled with his immaculate passing, the Nuggets can score at will and over almost all defenses in the league.

Jokic’s wide plethora of attacks, his efficient passing, and his ability to grab boards make him highly lethal. He is easily the most important asset of the Nuggets franchise and will remain so until he chooses to leave the city.

