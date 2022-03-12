Is Nikola Vucevic playing tonight vs Cleveland Cavaliers?: Chicago Bulls release key hamstring injury update ahead of big matchup against Evan Mobley and co.

Will Nikola Vucevic play against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, for the Chicago Bulls?

Nikola Vucevic is one of those players that is celebrated by a specific team’s fanbase but doesn’t get nearly enough recognition from the NBA community at large.

This season, the man has been averaging 18.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 47.6% from the field. So, simply put, his impact on both ends of the court is more than palpable. However, his situation isn’t all smiles and roses at the moment.

Vuc recently picked up a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss a March 7th game against the 76ers, which the team went on to lose in blowout fashion without their big-man of choice.

While Nikola Vucevic was able to participate in the recent game against the Pistons, there wasn’t a single moment he looked completely comfortable, raising concerns around his availability ahead of the Bulls’ big game against the Cavaliers.

So, will Nikola Vucevic feature during Cavaliers vs Bulls?

Nikola Vucevic reported to be ‘Probable’ to feature during Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls

Good news, Bulls fans! Your big man of choice is very likely to play against a towering Cavaliers side.

Key news to watch (chicanery) : Zach LaVine – questionable

Fred VanVleet – questionable

Lauri Markkanen – questionable

Aaron Gordon – questionable

Will Barton – questionable

Anthony Edwards – probable

Nikola Vucevic – probable

Patrick Beverley – doubtful#CREAMgetsTheMONEY… — OCEAN DFS (@OceanDFS) March 12, 2022

Speaking of towering though, will Nikola Vucevic as the lone big in the starting lineup, be enough to beat this team’s tall-ball lineup?

Frankly, we simply can’t wait to find out.

