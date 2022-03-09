Is Nikola Vucevic playing tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Chicago Bulls release hamstring injury report ahead of matchup against Cade Cunningham and co

Nikola Vucevic missed the game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night due to a strained hamstring. He will be a game-time decision tonight vs Pistons.

Chicago Bulls acquired the 2x all-star center Nikola Vucevic last season when Orlando Magic abruptly entered rebuild mode. Although he has not been producing at that level with the Bulls, Vuc is an integral part of the team.

DeMar DeRozan and co are 0-14 against Top 3 seeds in both conferences. In addition, the 5-game losing streak is pushing them down on the table. They’re already at the 4th spot and Boston Celtics are just one game behind. Given how close the Top 6 teams are in the east, Chicago Bulls need to bounce back as they have an easy schedule coming up.

Nikola Vucevic is questionable against Detroit Pistons

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.9 points and 11.5 rebounds this season with the Bulls. He’s clearly taken a back seat with DeMar and Zach leading the team.

Prior to the Philadelphia 76ers matchup, Nikola Vucevic complained about his strained hamstring. He was ruled out and Joel Embiid went on to have a 43-point explosion. For tonight against the Detroit Pistons, he is listed as questionable. Coach Billy Donovan says his availability will be a game-time decision based on how he is feeling.

Bulls list Nikola Vucevic questionable vs. Pistons with his strained hamstring. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 8, 2022

The Chicago Bulls are positive that he will be available at full capacity in two days. They have a relatively easy schedule coming up this week and DeMar DeRozan and co can manage without him. It is important to have Nikola completely healthy come playoffs.

Bulls C Nikola Vucevic is “feeling good” & could return to Bulls lineup in next two days sources tell @BallySports. — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 8, 2022

Detroit Pistons are hosting the Chicago Bulls for the final time this season. Even if Nikola Vucevic is unavailable for the night Bulls can easily snap the losing as they already have a 3-0 advantage over the Pistons.

