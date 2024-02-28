Is Paul George Playing Tonight Against the Lakers? Feb 28th Injury Report on the Clippers Star Ahead of LA Showdown

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena for the fourth and final time in the 2023-24 regular season. The Clippers had won 11 straight games against the Lakers before this campaign but lost the first two games of this year’s season series. They ended their arch-rival’s winning streak at two with a 127-116 win last month.

The Clippers will aim to even their season series record against the Lakers with a win on Wednesday and keep their hopes of starting the playoffs as the #1 seed alive. However, they’ll have to do it without veteran forward Paul George. He missed the Clippers’ loss to the Sacramento Kings with knee soreness and hasn’t recovered from the injury. He’ll sit out against the Lakers, which is a massive blow to his team.

George was spotted practicing three-point shots at the Clippers’ practice session yesterday. However, he moved around gingerly and did not participate in the rest of the session. Coach Tyronn Lue said George was “hurt” and did not provide further updates about his knee injury. The forward could be sidelined for another game or two, which could be pivotal in playoff seeding if the Clippers fail to win.

Paul George’s excellent season

After an inconsistent start to the season, Paul George found his footing and has had a terrific campaign. This year, the veteran forward is averaging 22.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.6 steals. He’s the team’s second-highest scorer behind Kawhi Leonard, who is averaging 23.9 points per game.

Leonard and George’s fitness has been a concern for the Clippers in the past, but they’ve both had a clean bill of health this season. Leonard has missed only five games, and one against the Lakers will be the fifth game George will sit out of this season. Their availability has been critical to the Clippers’ exceptional campaign. The Clips are 37-19 and only three games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who lead the Western Conference with a 41-17 record.

George has been excellent on the defensive end. He’s one of only seven forwards in the NBA averaging over 22 points per game and boasting a defensive rating of 114 or less. The Clippers had a rough start to life after landing James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, George, Leonard, Harden, and Russell Westbrook made sacrifices on the offensive end and the team is thriving. They are 34-12 over their last 46 games and are one of the contenders to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

However, the Clippers will need George to stay healthy to end their wait for an NBA Finals appearance. They’ll be cautious and ensure he’s fully healthy before he returns to the lineup.