Is PJ Washington playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Charlotte Hornets release worrying elbow hyperextension update ahead of their much anticipated matchup vs the Kings

Injury reports reveal availability of Charlotte Hornets star PJ Washington against the Sacramento Kings

PJ Washington has been an underrated contributor to the Hornets’ cause this season.

So far this season, in 21 minutes per game, the player is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, while shooting 48.1% from the field, and 36.4% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers may not look good at first, but it must be noted that a large part of that is due to the slow start he eventually recovered from.

In recent games especially, in the limited minutes he is given, Washington has shown a habit of coming up big for the franchise, which is why his injury against the Warriors was that much more worrying for fans to see.

During the dying embers of the game, the player tried to go up for an offensive rebound. However, he found his left arm being pinned by Otto Porter Jr.

The worst part is, that realization came only after he tried to jump, causing his elbow to unnaturally stretch out as it all went down.

Charlotte later diagnosed this as a hyperextension of his left elbow. What’s worse is, the injury was serious enough to disallow PJ Washington from re-entering the game.

So, how does this bode for his availability for the Hornets’ upcoming game against the Kings?

Well, let’s find out, shall we?

PJ Washington ruled as doubtful by the Charlotte Hornets

As sad as that sounds, it is indeed true.

INJURY REPORT: @hornets at SAC 11/5

LaMelo Ball (R hip contusion) is probable

PJ Washington (L elbow hyperextension) is doubtful#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 4, 2021

It is important to remember though, there are positives here. For starters, the man has not been ruled out completely, indicating that the injury isn’t as bad as what was initially expected.

Moreover, even if he doesn’t play against the Kings, PJ will probably not take very long after that to get onto the court.

If we’re being honest here, given how Otto Porter Jr. had pinned his arm, the Hornets star is lucky this is the extent of it.

