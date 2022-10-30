Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs the Nuggets? Lakers Release Injury Report for 9x All-Star 

Russell Westbrook, the enigmatic point guard has had a rather rough start to his second season for the Lakers and it looks as though he will come off the bench for the rest of the season.

In the last game out, Westbrook came off the bench and helped the Lakers. But alas, they fell to the claws of the Timberwolves as they slid to a 0-5 record. The worst in the NBA.

So, as they take on the Denver Nuggets with just a day-long break, the question remains if Brodie will start or even feature in the game.

Will Russell Westbrook play vs Nuggets? Los Angeles Lakers release injury report

Westbrook is nothing short of an Ironman. And he rarely misses games. As per the latest injury report from the Los Angeles Lakers, Brodie’s name is not on it. He will likely feature for the Lakers as they look to notch up their first win of the season.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Portland: Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable. Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder and Coke Swider are out. pic.twitter.com/FjqpBr8OC5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

He might even start the game, considering that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as probable. That should be a tad bit concerning for the Lakers. However, it could also give Russell a chance to shine.

A vintage performance maybe? We’ll have to wait and see.

