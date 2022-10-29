“This Could Be Russell Westbrook’s Last Year in the NBA”: Fans Can’t Digest the News About Brodie Possibly Ending His Career

Oct 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) stretches on the court before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has gone from “THE MAN” to “WHY MAN!” in less than 18 months. This is the same man who was leading the Washington Wizards into the playoffs in 2021 but could not make a layup if the basket was 10 feet wide. The man is so bereft of confidence, he’s lower than the last layer of rocks.

The Los Angeles Lakers are known to suck the happiness out of many, which took away Brodie’s as well. He was so happy to come back home, but he should have stayed away as far as possible. He was much happier in the east, playing head honcho for the Washington Wizards.

Nothing seems to be going his way in a purple and gold jersey, and his ability seems to match his jersey number. One can only wonder what has caused such a sharp decline. He’s gotten to the point where he’s almost considering quitting the game, or the league, for good.

He’s a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, yet 1 season with the Lakers, and he’s just one pinkie toe away from potential retirement. Something else seems to be the problem, but the fans don’t want to see their favorite explosive PG retire or leave the league just yet.

“There’s a good chance this is Russell Westbrook’s last season in the NBA” – @SIChrisMannix (Via @LeBatardShow ) pic.twitter.com/dQt0HSEsbl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 29, 2022

The Lakers faithful cannot wait to see him exit the franchise – but are unanimous in their opinion of Westbrook to stay in the league

The Lakers fans are like Real Madrid fans—nothing but the loftiest expectations for their players. They have been treated to watching some of the best players in the history of the game, so anything less than “Foie Gras” in basketball does not satisfy their royal palette.

Wanting Westbrook out of their team is one thing, but wanting him out of the league is another. They only want him out of the team, but still, believe he can do bits for someone else. A small market team, perhaps, like the Utah Jazz or Charlotte Hornets.

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, we may be witnessing the last season of Russell Westbrook – Fans cannot digest the news

Growing up in the 2010s, if anybody wanted to play point guard, they’d either be Derrick Rose or Russell Westbrook. They were two of the most explosive guards in the league. They wowed fans with their athleticism and “never say never” attitude.

Every single possession, they would give it their all, and at 33, this might be his last season. But will it be true in practice? Mostly not, unless Russ takes it into his own hands.

If he does stay and move to another team, the only places that would take him would be someone like Utah or San Antonio. They’re trying to tank, and Russ needs a roster spot to play-perfect fit.

No way he’ll be a tank commander at least — Jimmy Budget (@MsSwiftie305) October 29, 2022

Even the nicest of players have haters—there is never a player without one. Westbrook has one too, and this fan appears to be on his knees every night before bed, hoping the news is true.

God I hope so — Osh (@itsoshh) October 29, 2022

Allen Iverson was somewhat similar to Westbrook in this way. He was insane, and when his quality dipped, it dipped exponentially. It got to a point where it was so bad that he quit so quickly. That may not be the case for Russell, but only time will tell.

The same thing happened with Iverson. You don’t know the history of NBA — A1 The Pro (@OneMan223) October 29, 2022

He’s not THAT bad 😂 an awful fit for the Lakers — CJ (@schwifty00) October 29, 2022

Whether he stays or leaves, Russell Westbrook has had a solid impact on the game of basketball. Mr. Triple Double, you will be missed if you choose to leave. Chin up, sir, you were a great ball player in your day.

