Is Seth Curry playing today vs Boston Celtics?: Reports announce encouraging ankle injury update on star ahead of matchup vs Jayson Tatum and co.

Will Seth Curry feature for the Brooklyn Nets against the Boston Celtics today?

Seth Curry has been absolutely massive for the Brooklyn Nets ever since he arrived this season.

When players such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are present, he poses as an excellent off-ball player that can get buckets. And when they’re not around, he can also turn into the playmaker when the situation calls for it, while also being able to create his own shot. Simply put, Curry is not only the perfect kind of player for the Brooklyn Nets but rather any NBA team looking to win an NBA championship.

This is exactly why fans were so worried when it was reported that Seth Curry was suffering from soreness in his left ankle, and was forced to miss 4 games because of it.

While Seth has played all 8 of the Nets’ last 8 games, he is still listed as ‘day-to-day’ on the injury report.

So, what’s the status then? Will he be available to play against the Boston Celtics today? Or will he be forced to sit yet another game out?

Also Read: “LeBron James and Kobe Bryant stand alone with this record!”: Reporter Tommy Beer reveals incredible NBA record in which the King joined the NBA legend after win vs Warriors

Seth Curry is probable to play against the Boston Celtics

Good news, Nets fans! Your tertiary scorer and shot creator will most likely take part in this game, according to Fox Sports.

And while it may not seem like a big deal with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being back, having a third go-to option is the most underrated positive for a team.

The Nets will be hoping that Seth Curry can provide a spark when it is needed most. And against a Celtics side that has gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, they will most definitely need it.

Also Read: “Ja Morant is the frontrunner for MVP! That’s final!” Kendrick Perkins comes out with a sizzlingly hot take on the Grizzlies star after 96-124 win vs Magic