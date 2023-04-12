Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight vs Pelicans?: Thunder Star’s Availability Update Provides Serious Hope

Apr 6, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) signs an autograph walking off the court after a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder have been having a bit of a weird season. On one end the franchise is still in its rebuilding phase and definitely shows it a lot of the time. But of course, on the other end, they did grab the final spot in the Western Conference’s play-in tournament.

In all honestly, the team has done extremely well to have gotten as far as they have this season. However, if they want to keep going and reach the postseason, they will need to win their big game against the New Orleans Pelicans. And for that to happen, they will need Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, something that makes the next question of tantamount importance.

Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander be healthy enough to play in the big game against Brandon Ingram and the crew?

ESPN reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s health status

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for the most part at least, doesn’t seem to have a problem with his health. However, the man also missed the Thunder’s match against the Jazz for largely unexplained reasons.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “They’re obviously a very good basketball team. We’re prepared to go toe to toe.” (🎥: @ChloKenJung) pic.twitter.com/G2UgI1OyZh — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) April 11, 2023

Well, the good news here is that, as per ESPN, Gilgeous-Alexander is not only healthy but absolutely good to go in this season-defining game. However, will his presence be enough to clinch the victory in this all-important game? Only time will tell.

What did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander average during this past regular season?

In 68 games played, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1 block per game. Additionally, the man is shooting 51% from the field, 34.5% from deep, and 90.5% from the charity stripe.