Multi-billionaire Michael Jordan’s ‘betting prowess’ explained by $200,000 worth NFL legend

Michael Jordan wasn’t scared to bet on anything, and as one NFL legend explained, he was also almost impossible to bet against.

Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets and is the face of the Jordan Brand. Through a series of great business ventures and investments, the Bulls legend built a massive net worth.

He’s currently worth $2.1 billion, with most of that coming after his playing days. That’s not to say, he didn’t have a great contract in the NBA, but there’s only so far he could go with that contract.

He had the richest contract in the NBA back then, worth $33 million a year. Adjusting for inflation, he would make $50 million a year right now which would be the highest figure in the league.

Michael Jordan was a tough man to bet against according to Lawrence Taylor

Michael Jordan was incredibly fond of making bets. He was competitive about everything, and that’s why betting came naturally to him.

Jordan would take anything anyone said, even if it was just a comment made in passing, and use it as motivation. By now, memes of his ‘And I took it personally’ quote from the Last Dance are viral enough to help you understand how absurdly competitive he was.

After all, to be such a dominant player, you need to have the character that goes along with it. Jordan dominated opponents on the court and in their minds.

Lawrence Taylor even recognized this betting addiction that Jordan had. Taylor is perhaps the greatest NFL defensive player of all time. He stood at a massive 6’3″, 237 pounds, destroying offensive linemen on the daily during his playing days. Sometimes, he’d even play basketball, and he’d take it right to Jordan, challenging him at times.

Apparently, Taylor was the only guy Jordan ever feared.

He also had some interesting comments about Jordan’s betting habits. “Of all the people I know, he’s probably the most competitive person I know,” Taylor explained. “He’ll bet on a daggone 50-foot putt and goddammit, if he bets on it, nine times out of 10 he’s gonna make it.”

“Don’t get it confused,” Taylor continued, showing that Jordan was dead serious about everything too. “He is trying to win every bet. He might not care, but he is trying to win every bet. Everything that is out there. He’s trying to win at all times. And there’s nothing wrong with that.”

After all, we are speaking about the guy who bet on games of rock-paper-scissors, a game that’s based off chance more than anything.

