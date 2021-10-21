“Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75? That’s good, he’s top 20 at least”: Andre Iguodala heaps huge praise on Nets star after his omission from NBA 75 list

Andre Iguodala knows what it’s like to guard Kyrie Irving going downhill with his full repertoire of moves. He thinks the Nets star is top-20 ever.

Kyrie Irving has played effectively in 2 Finals series, and he was mind-numbingly dominant in both. Irving paved the way for LeBron and the Cavs to complete an improbable comeback from 3-1 down in 2016.

His shot, often called the most clutch shot of all time, elevated him to all-timer stats in some people’s eyes. Iguodala saw his greatness up close and personal, just as he saw that of LeBron James.

“Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75? That’s good, he’s top 20 at least”: Andre Iguodala

The Warriors forward took to social media following the announcement of the 2nd batch of top 75 players to wonder aloud exactly why the former no. 1 pick hadn’t been included.

So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… — andre (@andre) October 21, 2021

Andre should know very well through personal experience how vast the difference in player perceptions is between fans and players. Those who’ve guarded NBA stars usually have a different take from the general crowd.

However, there also remains the question of how stiff Kyrie’s competition is. A few Hall of Famers in the eventual top 75 who certainly have claims to better careers will miss the cut as well.

Ultimately, all of these all-time lists are based on personal opinion. There is too much subjectivity and too many incomparable variables. Basketball also has a rich history of talent all through its evolution.

Whether or not Kyrie Irving makes this list, he has written his name into the annals of history.

