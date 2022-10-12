“Is Shaquille O’Neal married?”: Was Lakers legend ever able to pick up the pieces after Shaunie O’Neal left him?

Shaquille O’Neal may have it all financially. But does he have a partner to share it all with?

Shaquille O’Neal has a lot of things.

A prestigious tenure in the NBA, multiple awards, multiple investments, businesses, and of course, multiple mansions worth a fortune each. In many ways, he is living the life of dreams.

But then again, it is all built on his hard work. How else would he be worth the $400 million he is today?

All in all, the Diesel has it all… right?

Also Read: “Kobe Probably Made This!”: Paul Pierce Fondly Remembers How Black Mamba Made All Tough Shots, Even While Getting Elbowed in the Face

Does Shaquille O’Neal have a life partner with him right now?

Once upon a time, Shaquille O’Neal was married. And it was to the one and only, beloved TV personality, Shaunie Henderson, once known as Shaunie O’Neal.

But, the two famously chose divorce some time ago, in fact, doing it two times, in 2007, and 2009. And as per reports, that was the last serious relationship Shaquille O’Neal had.

Right now, Shaquille O’Neal is concentrating the best father he can be to his 3 daughters and 3 sons. And frankly, that is very admirable.

However, love is still love.

Add to that the fact that there are 6 children in this family, making it difficult for any single parent to take care of all of it, all alone.

We hope that the Big man can find love once again to support him through his life, very soon.

What happened between Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Henderson?

Shaquille O’Neal has publicly come out and said that he blames himself for the way that he and Shaunie Henderson (formerly Shaunie O’Neal), had to end their marriage. But, what was the specific reason?

The answer to that, as you can read here, it was cold hard infidelity.

Shaquille O’Neal admits to having broken the vows he took on the day they got married. And ultimately, it was his mistakes that the couple just couldn’t recover from.

Also Read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Will Lakers Fans Witness Their Big Three Play