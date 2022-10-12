Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Will Lakers Fans Witness Their Big Three Play

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in action tonight, with the franchise expected to start Anthony Davis against Minnesota.

The preseason is underway, and the franchise has had a significantly progressive start as compared to last year. Albeit, the Lakers are 3-1, the team has shown an improved desire, dedication, and aspirations.

The LA Lakers are set to play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, there may be a few introductions and rotations in store for us. Coach, Darvin Ham, has divulged a willingness to start Anthony Davis at ‘Center’.

“Darvin Ham says the Lakers’ approach to the final two preseason games will be “pretty real” in terms of treating them like regular season games. Meaning, maybe not full minutes for the key veterans, but putting them out on the court together for reps.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 10, 2022

Although, with the Wolves possessing the size advantage, that may be a questionable decision.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have sat out the past two pictures, while Anthony Davis started against the Warriors, having missed out the previous two games due to back spasms.

Troy Brown Jr. is the only member who is definitely out injured, with Patrick Beverly, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook listed as questionable. The remaining pieces of the puzzle could be offered a handful of minutes to get them going.

Also read: “Are you serious?!” : When LeBron James couldn’t believe PJ Tucker sported a LeBron 2 colorway he hadn’t seen, against him!

The Los Angeles Lakers fixture against the Warriors!

The Lakers were successful against the reigning champions, Golden State Warriors, a couple of days ago. Anthony Davis put on a sublime performance, scoring 24 points in the first half. Not to mention, ‘AD’, looked like his former self, displaying fluidity and rhythm in his scoring.

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverly were rested to ease them heading into the season. Kendrick Nunn has had an impressive preseason so far, enthralling the ‘Laker Nation’ with his scoring prowess.

However, given the fact there are just a couple of fixtures left heading into opening night, the expectation surrounding the team, is that we might see the potential starting five and rotation pieces be offered considerable minutes in pursuit to ensure they gel in their game tonight.

Also read: LeBron James, Who Couldn’t Make A Play-In Tournament in 2022, Demanded Lakers Get Their Respect 2 Years Ago Today

The 2022/2023 campaign!

Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to face the Golden State Warriors to kick off their 2022/2023 campaign. The task to ascend and elevate themselves to championship contention is certainly not a cakewalk.

The paramount aspect remains that the roster can synergize and perform cohesively as a unit. The season is long, and it is certainly a step-by-step process!

Also read: When Is NBA Opening Night For The 2022-23 Season?