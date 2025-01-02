Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Warriors Injury Report (January 2nd)

The Golden State Warriors are all set to host the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center for their next matchup. Steve Kerr’s side might be short-staffed as Stephen Curry is listed as questionable on the latest injury report.

A right thumb sprain could keep the Chef out of tonight’s lineup and force him to miss his seventh game of the season.

The Sixers turn around quickly for a matchup against the Warriors tomorrow. Philly hasn’t submitted their injury report as of yet, but Golden State has some big names showing up. Steph Curry and Kyle Anderson are QUESTIONABLE, while Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II are OUT. pic.twitter.com/eZ4e0sIuzd — Zach Ciavolella (Cha-vo-lel-la) (@CiavoNBA) January 2, 2025

There is no clarity yet as to when and how Curry picked up the injury to his thumb. Though he is listed as day-to-day, Coach Kerr could take the executive decision of resting his franchise superstar, especially due to the upcoming schedule.

The Warriors face five games in seven days, though most of their matchups next week will be against sub .500 teams. This probably isn’t the best time to bench Curry though, as the Dubs are 3-7 over their last 10 games and under threat of falling below .500 themselves.

The 36-year-old has suffered from knee tendinitis over the past few months, affecting his availability and ability to dominate in-game. Curry played in the previous game on New Year’s Eve, but it was an off night for the two-time MVP as he nabbed just 11 points in 29 minutes of action, shooting 4 of 14 from the field.

An extended thumb injury would just make it harder for Curry to regain his efficiency but Golden State might be too shorthanded to bench the Chef tonight. Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski are both out of the lineup against Philadelphia, leaving Dennis Schroder as the only backup point guard on the team.

While his questionable status is promising, the recent change in his designation makes it harder to gauge the severity of the injury. Coach Kerr will likely provide further updates after the game, especially if Curry is unable to suit up.

Sprained thumbs typically require a minimum of 2 weeks for recovery and it’s common to see NBA players sidelined due to it. It’s a particularly concerning prospect at this time because the Dubs lack any offensive identity in the absence of their star point guard.

In the absence of Steph, Jonathan Kuminga will likely be asked to step into the starting lineup and carry a greater load on the offensive end. However, the 76ers themselves are yet to release their injury report and Kerr might be waiting to see his opponents’ starting five before taking a call on Curry’s involvement.