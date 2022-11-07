Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Warriors Issue Availability Report for the 2x MVP

Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are in a terrible spot right now. After winning their 4th championship in eight years, many expected the Warriors to come storming out of the gates. Instead, it turns out, the Dubs gained more issues than solutions this summer.

Despite Stephen Curry starting the season in red-hot form, the Warriors haven’t been able to capitalize on the same. In the nine games Curry has played, he’s averaged 31 points, seven rebounds, and 6.8 assists. He has scored 30+ points in seven of those contests.

After a disappointing five-game road trip, the Warriors head home. They play the Kings tonight, and then have a break till Friday. This makes fans wonder whether Stephen Curry will play tonight or will he sit out.

Also Read: Drake, Who Cashed Out $1 Million on the Warriors, Gets Hated on by Chicago Bulls Announcers

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

The Warriors have started their season 0-6 on the road.

The Warriors are the first defending champions to start 0-6 on the road in NBA history. (h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/7Tqwd9tSRF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2022

A major area of concern for the team is their lack of defense and coordination between the second unit. However, after what Steve Kerr saw in New Orleans, he says he’s not worried, and things look better.

Stephen Curry is listed as a game-time decision on the latest injury report. However, this is for the same ‘official’ report used to rest the Dubs’ starters against the Pelicans.

Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced today but no live contact. He won’t play Monday against the Kings, targeting a Friday return against Cleveland, per Steve Kerr. — C.J. Holmes 🦹🏾‍♂️ (@CjHolmes22) November 6, 2022

This means we can expect to see him play tonight.

Also Read: LeBron James Reiterates Hatred Towards Tim Donaghy by Complaining about NBA Referees