Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Mavericks? Warriors Injury Report (15th December)

Dec 8, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth period at Chase Center.

Ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ home game against the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry has been listed as ‘questionable’ on the Dubs’ injury report. The two-time MVP has already missed five games this season, mostly due to lower body afflictions. This time, it’s neck pain that might keep the Chef out of the lineup on Sunday.

The injury report listed right cervical facet inflammation as Curry’s concern. It’s a spinal inflammation that can result in headaches, muscle spasms, and numbness in the shoulders or upper back. Facet joint syndrome can affect any area of the spine but is more commonly found to affect the neck and lumbar spine.

Thinning cartilage, wear and tear and sports-related injuries are all common causes. The Warriors have likely conducted scans to confirm the diagnosis. Along with medication and rest, Curry will require soft tissue therapy, stretching and hot and cold therapy to remedy the pain.

The four-time NBA champion last played on Thursday, when the Houston Rockets eliminated Golden State in the quarter finals of the NBA Cup. In 34 minutes of action, Steph scored an inefficient 19 points, going 8 of 17 from the field and 3 of 9 from three. He also missed his only free-throw attempt on the night.

The Warriors haven’t played a game since then, but they did make a recent acquisition who can step in against Dallas tonight. Dennis Schroder is a Warrior now and in Curry’s absence, he could hold down the 1 spot for Steve Kerr at Chase Center.

In the five games Kerr has coached without Steph, his team has an impressive 4-1 record. Furthermore, given the Baby-Faced Assassin’s persistent tendonitis issue, the Warriors will likely play it safe with their franchise superstar. However, against Luka Doncic & Co., Kerr might not be able to field enough firepower to secure their second win.

In November, the Mavericks were in town for their first look at Golden State. Klay Thompson also made his return to the city where his legacy was built, and fought a hotly contested game, which Curry eventually won for the Warriors.

Without his gravity and decisive shot-making, it’s unlikely that Kerr will be able to coach the Dubs to victory tonight. However, Steph’s inclusion could be a game-time decision, along with that of Andrew Wiggins.