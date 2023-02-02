Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Warriors Release Availability Report Ahead of Matchup vs Nikola Jokic And Co

Warriors fans will be anxiously waiting for news about whether Stephen Curry takes the court against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

The Golden State Warriors haven’t had quite the season they would’ve envisioned as defending champions, thus far. They sit at 9th spot in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record right now.

A few onlookers believed that losing Otto Porter Jr, Gary Payton II and Nemanja Bjelica would be detrimental to their hopes. However, nobody would’ve expected them to ride a barely .500 record so deep into the season.

As things stand, the Warriors have an exemplary 19-6 record at home. But their road performances have been way off the mark as they only have a 7-19 record away from home.

Stephen Curry started the season off red-hot, sitting near the top of the scoring charts. However, a shoulder injury in mid-December ruled him out of action for 4 months.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets?

The Warriors suffered a demoralizing loss in OT to the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road last night. It was the first game of their back-to-back set, and that didn’t exactly leave their star veterans much time for rest.

Klay Thompson played 40 minutes on the night, Draymond Green was on the floor for 39 and Stephen Curry logged 43 minutes on the night. All 3 of them have been rested on the second nights of back-to-back sets earlier this season.

Luckily for Warriors fans, they haven’t released any such news about their game tonight.

Steph Curry stats this season

Curry started the season off carrying a threat to win the 3rd scoring title of his career. Since his injury, however, the 4-time champion’s scoring has not been on the same level.

Currently averaging 29.7 points per contest on 49.1% shooting from the field and 42.7% from 3, Curry’s scoring average has fallen from the above-30 ppg mark it was at before his injury.

One would hope that he rounds right back into form in order to lead Golden State to the playoffs. Given the tight state of the standings, they will be needing all the help they can to make it there.