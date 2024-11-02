Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Warriors Release Injury Report Ahead of November 2 Matchup

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench injured during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Warriors have started the season on a tear and are 4-1, despite Stephen Curry missing a couple of games. Offseason acquisition Buddy Hield has stepped into the void created by the two-time MVP’s absence and has led the team admirably. Veteran center Draymond Green is also rolling back the years on the defensive end. He reminded everyone that he’s still elite by locking up Zion Williamson in the Warriors’ win over the Pelicans in their last outing.

The team was hoping that Curry would return to the fray for their upcoming game against the Rockets and bolster the team further after missing out in the last two games due to the ankle injury he suffered against the Clippers. However, according to the NBA’s latest injury report, the veteran guard, whose ailment was officially diagnosed as a Left Peroneal Strain, is set to remain sidelined.

Steph appears to aggravate his ankle injury and heads to the locker room pic.twitter.com/AllTixka32 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 28, 2024

While he won’t play against Houston, head coach Steve Kerr’s comments about his injury suggest it won’t be a lengthy absence. After confirming that Curry will remain sidelined against the Rockets, he said that the guard “looks good,” suggesting his return isn’t too far away.

The Pelicans did not bother the Warriors much, but Houston, who are 3-2 and are playing terrific basketball, will be a stern test of the team’s ability to win without Curry. There’s also the added angle of the rivalry between the two teams.

Players on both sides went back and forth on social media towards the tail-end of last season, with the Rockets’ Tari Eason talking trash to the Warriors ahead of a crucial game that ultimately ended his team’s playoff hopes.

The Rockets will look to their duo of Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green to lead them past the Warriors, but with both sides carrying momentum into the game, it’s difficult to predict who’ll come out on top.