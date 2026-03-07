Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs. Thunder? Warriors Injury Report (March 7th)

Sitting uncomfortably in eighth in the Western Conference, things couldn’t get much worse for the Golden State Warriors. They have looked unusually disoriented this season, leading many to believe that we might finally be witnessing the end of Steve Kerr’s Warriors dynasty. On paper, they are still a strong team, perhaps a bit older, but formidable nonetheless. However, aside from Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ core has struggled to hold its ground.

Unfortunately for the team, with less than a quarter of the regular season remaining, Curry’s left knee has been troubling him for some time. The four-time NBA champion first came down with it during the Warriors’ January 26 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He tried to push his luck and return to action a few days later against the Detroit Pistons, but that seems to have been his undoing.

As far as the return date is concerned, the Warriors keep pushing the timeline back. And as a result, speculation has begun about the two-time NBA MVP potentially missing the remainder of the season.

Even as the Warriors somehow hang in there, courtesy of a well-timed narrow win against the Houston Rockets, a game Curry was present for, things look as bleak as one has come to expect from them this season. The good news, though, is that Steph has assured his teammate he would join them come playoffs, which, as far as assurances go, feels far too reliant on miracles.

The only good news is that the Warriors’ schedule for the next few weeks, at least, looks manageable. They will be taking on the likes of the Utah Jazz, the Chicago Bulls, and the Washington Wizards, who seem more focused on next year’s draft than winning this year. But that is for later.

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors take on the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Steph’s status is not what the Dub Nation would want it to be.

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

There are some interesting updates to the Injury Report for Saturday:

GSW@OKC

Warriors

Butler III Out-Right ACL; Surgery

Curry, Seth Questionable-Left Sciatic Nerve;Irritation

Curry, Stephen Out-Right Patellofemoral;Pain Syndrome

Melton Questionable-Left Knee; Injury… — Tim Roye (@warriorsvox) March 7, 2026

With Jimmy Butler already out for the season with a torn ACL and Kristaps Porzingis, whom Kerr traded for Jonathan Kuminga, playing hide and seek with a mystery illness, the Warriors faithful will be hoping that Curry can return early enough to at least allow them to compete for a playoff spot. At the moment, that seems like a longer shot than even Steph is capable of making.