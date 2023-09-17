“Because of Victor Wembanyama!”: Spurs Teammate Talks About Opening Night Against Luka Doncic’s Mavericks, Earning Mike Breen’s Respect

In the recent episode of Road Tripping, San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins shed more light on Victor Wembanyama’s upcoming debut game against the Dallas Mavericks. Speaking to Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton, Collins talked about all the hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama’s televised debut game against Luka Doncic’s Mavs and Wemby earning sportscaster Mike Breen’s respect. The Spurs this year have a lot many televised games and all of these, are thanks to the hype surrounding their newest French prodigy.

This upcoming season, the San Antonio Spurs will be getting 19 televised games (11 on ESPN and 8 TNT+NBA TV games) compared to last year’s 1 ESPN and 3 NBA TV games. The televised games attract the highest number of viewers worldwide and put in a lot of expectations on the players to perform. Definitely, we might expect Wemby to play a huge role for the Spurs in all of these games, and live up to the hype surrounding his rookie season.

Zach Collin believes Victor Wembanyama’s debut game against the Dallas Mavericks should be broadcasted over Celtics vs. Knicks

Every basketball fan around the world is eagerly anticipating Victor Wembanyama’s debut against Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks. As Spurs have 19 televised games allotted for this season, there is a likely chance that Wemby’s debut game might be broadcast on television.

However, the schedule might be conflicting with another Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden scheduled on the same day. When Richard Jefferson asked which game should be the priority among broadcasters, Zach Collins firmly said the Spurs and Mavs game should be the one televised.

“Ours for sure…because of Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] for sure! I think everybody’s gonna tune into that one. I mean, we’ve got more ESPN games in the last two years I’ve been in San Antonio combined. So, that tells you right there.”

One of the reasons why the Spurs game should be televised is because of Victor Wembanyama’s debut. When hyped rookies such as Kobe Bryant and LeBron James were drafted, all of their games were televised.

And these games have now earned a place within the historical archives of the NBA. Furthermore, the Spurs also have a chance to gain significant attention and respect from Hall of Fame sports commentator, Mike Breen. Adding on to the same, Collins said,

“Out of respect to his resume, he should probably take the Garden game. We may have to earn his respect get him on our game.”

Richard Jefferson, however, disagreed with the proposition suggested by Zach Collins. As per the former Cavs player, fans are only going to look back at Wembanyama’s debut game, ten years down the line. Though Jefferson agrees it’s important to earn Breen’s respect, the significance of the Spurs vs. Mavs game is one for the history books. Hence, there is a likely chance we might see Mike Breen commentating on Wemby’s game when the next season starts.

Spurs legend Tony Parker is worried about the pressure on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama became the most hyped draft prospect this year, surpassing even LeBron James. Considering the hype surrounding the young Frenchman, fans are expecting Michael Jordan and LeBron James level from Wemby. And these expectations have got Spurs legend Tony Parker concerned.

Ever since Wemby got linked with the Spurs, Tony Parker has always been a mentor figure to the French prodigy. Speaking about the expectations surrounding Wemby, Parker said,

“Now with all the expectations and everthing that is happening, it worries me a little bit sometimes. Because those expectations are crazy! Calling him like you said the best prospect and comparing him to Lebron or Michael or Timmy.”

Parker, however, is confident that Wemby has all the abilities to shine in his NBA debut. Furthermore, the Spurs legend believes that Wemby would very well live up to the hype and help win the team championships.