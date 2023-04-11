FACT CHECK: Has 76ers’ Star Man Joel Embiid Been Officially Announced as the NBA’s MVP Over Nikola Jokic Already?

Joel Embiid’s case for MVP this season may have been severely boosted by the media’s narratives, and voters’ fatigue from the last two seasons with Nikola Jokic. However, it’s not something the big man hasn’t deserved for a long time. Nuggets fans can sulk all they want, but it’d take a miracle for this not to happen. After all, at this stage, it’s only a matter of time before he is awarded the MVP accolade.

However, according to some sources, the man has been confirmed as the victorious candidate already, while the others are still stuck in the speculating stage. So, what’s really going on here? Has Embiid won the award already? Or is this just a very successful troll job by certain members of the NBA community?

Fact check: Has Joel Embiid won the MVP award already?

We’re sure you could already somewhat tell what’s really going on here from the very start of this piece. But for those still more confused than a homeless man under house arrest, take a look at the tweet below.

Yes. Yet again, the NBA community as a whole was completely duped by one of the infamous troll accounts on Twitter. However, to be fair to everyone involved here, this is the same account that got it right last time out. So maybe, just maybe they know something that we don’t.

Despite that being said though, simply put, Joel Embiid hasn’t been deemed as the Most Valuable Player of the 2022-23 NBA season just yet. However, the man will very likely be given the award very, very soon.

What did Joel Embiid average this season?

In 66 games played this past season, Joel Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1 steal, and 1.7 blocks per game. Additionally, the man shot 54.8% from the field, 33% from three, and 85.7% from the free-throw line.