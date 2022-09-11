Basketball

“Is this Manu Ginobili guy as good as you keep saying Pop?”: Tim Duncan doubted Spurs Hall of Fame at first but became a fan quickly

“Is this Manu Ginobili guy as good as you keep saying Pop?”: Tim Duncan doubted Spurs Hall of Fame at first but became a fan quickly
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Kyrie Irving's emotional soliloquy on LeBron James' leaderships shows his maturity
Next Article
Fans Call Out Rogan as They Share Their Disgust After Li Jingliang Faces ‘Daylight Robbery’ at UFC 279: “F**K YOU JOE ROGAN”
NBA Latest Post
“Is this Manu Ginobili guy as good as you keep saying Pop?”: Tim Duncan doubted Spurs Hall of Fame at first but became a fan quickly
“Is this Manu Ginobili guy as good as you keep saying Pop?”: Tim Duncan doubted Spurs Hall of Fame at first but became a fan quickly

Despite being a European legend at the age of 25, Manu Ginobili didn’t have the…