“Hey Steve Kerr! If we score more points, we win the game?!”: Tim Duncan hilariously mocked 9x NBA champ’s game plan

Tim Duncan wasn’t just a feeling-less giant who knew nothing more than winning, he was as funny as anyone else in the game. Just ask Steve Kerr.

The San Antonio Spurs legend, Tim Duncan, has had such a long NBA career that the players with him whom he played against in the late 90s, won titles within the 2000s, and were coaching against “The Big Fundamental” towards the latter end of his career.

The man who was a consistent presence in all the three phases other than the 6’11 forward’s career we talked about is none other than the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr played with prime Michael Jordan and prime Tim Duncan. He was coached by Lute Olson, Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich. He was GM for Steve Nash and Shaq. He broadcasted with Marv Albert and Jim Nantz. He’s coached, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Not bad. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/u5sUd0S5p8 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) May 18, 2020

The Dubs mastermind who was a sharpshooter for the Bulls who three-peated from 1996-98 was playing against Tim when the latter came into the league in ’97. A year later they became teammates and won two Championships together, and Kerr retired after the second one in 2003.

Duncan, meanwhile, went on to play 13 more years and win 3 more Championships. And in that period faced Steve as the Warriors’ coach for the last two years of his career.

Tim Duncan once mocked Steve Kerr so hard, that the GSW coach had to get back at him throughout the game

Be it him being in the great Bulls or Spurs team at the right time or his taking over GSW as their coach just when they were ripe, Steve Kerr has always been a hard one to beat when it comes to basketball. He has five rings as a player and four as a head coach to show for it.

But this hilarious clip where Duncan questions his game plan in the 2015 All-Star game and they both go back and forth with each other throughout the game is an insight into the kind of relationship they have.

It also shows the funny side of the ever-so-serious 15x All-Star, which is not as famous among the fans as his game face.

We don’t talk much about these two while discussing the basketball players having the best IQ, but those double-digit rings between them is a proof of the brilliance of their team plays whether they are in it, or on the sidelines.

