“Is This Really A Poster Though?”: Dwight Howard Questions Ja Morant’s Dunk on Victor Wembanyama, Draws Fan Response

Ja Morant made the headlines in Tennessee following his dunk on the San Antonio Spurs’ center Victor Wembanyama. Despite the memorable occasion, Dwight Howard raised questions surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies’ talisman’s endeavors. The public comments from the former NBA player caught the attention of the fans and they soon responded to his statements.

The situation emerged from Wemby’s block on Morant’s layup early into the first quarter of the match. The Grizzlies star eventually got his moment to shine on home court as he outsmarted the rookie in the final quarter of the game. With more than 9 minutes left to play, the point guard crossed the 7ft 4″ star to enter the paint before dunking the ball.

A clip capturing this brilliance from Morant surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing his prowess as the franchise’s talisman. With the caption, “JA POSTERIZES WEMBYYYYY,” it displayed the amusement of the spectators as the player also let his emotions take over. The 24-year-old screamed soon after performing the dunk implying his pride in the moment.

Despite the seeming hype around the instance, Howard raised concerns with the caption on the post. He quote-tweeted the post to openly express his doubts over the applicability of the words surrounding the event. “Crossover was [fire]. Is this really a poster though?” the 38-year-old mentioned while discussing his thoughts.

Amidst the seeming harshness behind the statements, the 2020 NBA champion was right to address the issue. The in-game instance did not fit into the description of a poster dunk in basketball as Morant barely performed a two-handed flush to score. It also lacked the explosiveness of an NBA poster dunk as the 2x All-Star made his effort count while being only slightly contested by Wemby.

How did the NBA fans respond to the remarks from Dwight Howard?

Interestingly, the NBA Twitter community largely sided with Howard on this matter. “Not a poster at all,” one fan commented to publicly support the 8x All-Star.

The backing for the former NBA center only increased over time. Another fan voiced the same, stating, “Def not a poster brother, someone will get him though and you will know”.

One more viewer agreed with Howard while indicating the underlying intention of the Grizzlies players. “Not a poster. Haha. Funny how that was the game for the grizzlies. They came in with the plan on trying to do that. Sad,” he commented.

So, the fans shared similar thoughts as Howard did on this occasion. The wide acceptance in fact shed light on one of the rarest of occasions when both sides of the league reached a similar conclusion. Following this unique exchange, one fan decided to put the limelight on the truth, mentioning, “Who’s going to tell him”.

The supporter wanted to highlight how the caption originated from a parody NBA account, thus its words had little to no value attached to them. Yet, it ironically served a purpose by uniting an icon with a group of fans giving rise to an unforgettable moment.