Is Trae Young playing tonight vs Chicago Bulls? Atlanta Hawks release ankle injury update ahead of the clash against DeMar DeRozan and co.

Ahead of their clash against the Chicago Bulls, the Atlanta Hawks release an ankle injury update on the availability of Trae Young.

During the contest against the Boston Celtics, Trae Young headed back to the locker room after suffering a left ankle injury late in the 1st quarter. As the Hawks guard tossed up a stepback three-pointer, he rolled his ankle, colliding with Cs’ guard Marcus Smart.

Trae Young headed to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury on this play

Despite limping back to the locker room, the 2-time All-Star managed to make a return to the court and ended up finishing the game. Playing almost 37 minutes, Ice Trae ended up with 31 points and 6 assists.

When asked about his ankle, Young had disclosed that he felt stiff in the second half of the Celtics clash.

When asked about his ankle, Young had disclosed that he felt stiff in the second half of the Celtics clash.

Trae Young is listed as “questionable” against the Chicago Bulls

After the Celtics-Hawks clash, Trae also mentioned that he was planning to play through his injury. The 23-year-old said:

“It’s still sore, but I feel pretty confident in my ability to play through pain and stuff like that, so I plan on playing through it. As long as I keep it loose here in the next couple days, or whatever, hopefully I can keep it going.”

The 23-year-old said:

Atlanta, who will more than likely be missing the likes of Okongwu and John Collins, listed Young as “questionable” in their latest injury report for Thursday night’s clash against the Bulls.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Chicago: Lou Williams (left hip discomfort): Probable

Trae Young (left ankle sprain): Questionable John Collins (right foot strain): Doubtful

Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol): Out

“Questionable” usually denotes a 50-50 chance of a player suiting up for the contest. However, according to what Young said about playing through his ankle injury, Atlanta fans can expect him to take on the court tonight.

As for the Bulls, they will continue to play without the likes of Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, and Alex Caruso.