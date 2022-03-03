“Malcolm Brogdon went to Poland once and now wants play for them?!”: Paperwork in order for the Indiana Pacers guard to play for the Poland national team this summer

Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon wishes to represent Poland internationally even though he has a very distant connection with them.

The Indiana Pacers officially entered rebuild mode this season, trading their best player to Sacramento Kings. Playing for a rebuilding team could infuriating in many ways but Malcolm Brogdon is doing a good job. He recently returned to NBA action after an Achilles injury he suffered earlier this season.

Brogdon averaged a career-high 21.2 points last season and improved in almost every aspect. This season, however, his numbers are down. He is still quite rusty and is likely to pick up the pace mid-march. In addition, his 3-pt shot is off but with the Pacers, he has all the time in the world to make improvements.

Here’s the distant connection Malcolm Brogdon has with Poland

EuroLeague teams are known to add players from the US to strengthen themselves and Poland is no exception. However, there is a general lack of interest among NBA players to represent the US, let alone a different country, internationally.

Superstars rarely ever enlist themselves for the Olympics to reduce strain during the off-season. Clearly, Malcolm Brogdon has no such reservations. It’s his 6th year in the league and he is making a name for himself. Despite that, he wants to play for the Polish national team and the fans can only guess why that is.

As it turns out, Brogdon’s wife has Polish roots and many living relatives there. In addition, the Indiana Pacers star visited the country last year and trained with Trefl Sopot’s Paweł Leończyk. This is the only connection that can be drawn to figure out why he wants to play for them.

pretty much most random NBA news from Poland 😅 Malcolm Brogdon trained in Słupsk yesterday as he’s here with his wife who has Polish roots. It’s in the headlines as it’s pretty rare for an active NBA player to actually come to 🇵🇱. https://t.co/RKBMnmVZ98 — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) September 7, 2021

The paperwork is in progress from the Polish side and they’re only waiting for Brogdon’s nod. He will be playing alongside 18-year old Jeremy Sochan, a prospect for the upcoming NBA draft.

