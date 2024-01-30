Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight Against The Celtics? Jan 30th Injury Update On The Pacers All Star Guard Amidst Hamstring Issues

Following a three-game winning run, the Indiana Pacers are set to pay a visit to the Boston Celtics. As the visitors aim to extend their ongoing streak, they face a tough challenge against the title contenders in Beantown. Amidst the anticipation, the away fans await an update on their All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton as his struggles with hamstring issues continue.

As per the latest injury report on 30th January, the 23-year-old is still recovering from a hamstring strain on his left leg. This condition often causes sharp pain while simultaneously resulting in a popping sensation at the back of the leg. Due to this, the Wisconsin-born has been listed as ‘questionable’ for the upcoming clash after missing the last five matches. Yet, there remains a slight chance of him featuring while playing a restricted amount of minutes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Underdog__NBA/status/1751998927430156485?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The NBA star indicated the same as he eyed a return to the court against the Celtics. The 6ft 5″ guard mentioned, “The plan is to play tomorrow for me. See how I feel in the morning when I wake up. And that will kinda dictate that answer. But I feel good”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1752037116039577784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

So, the chances of his return increase significantly after featuring in only one game out of the last eleven. Despite an impeccable start to the campaign, the point guard has only featured in 34 matches till now due to his ongoing injury struggle. Yet, he remains only one of the two players to average more than 20-10, registering 23.6 points per game and 12.6 assists per game.

The NBA certainly acknowledged the youngster for his efforts by making him an All-Star starting guard for the East. This further sheds light on his dominance this season as he played a key role in helping the Pacers reach the In-season tournament final. His potential availability could mark a turnaround for the franchise as they are looking to cement a playoff spot.

How Tyrese Haliburton may change the fate of the Indiana Pacers

The team has undoubtedly coped well in the absence of their facilitator despite facing fixture congestion. They are currently on a 6-4 run without Haliburton in the last 10 games, showcasing their prowess as a unit. Still, the Pacers are far from solidifying their place in the postseason as their competitors continue to strengthen their arsenal.

So, the return of Haliburton against the Celtics could mark a change in fortune for the organization. After all, in the last three matches against them, the 2x All-Star has struggled to create an impact. His stat line has suffered majorly while going up against them as he averaged 16.7 points per game and 8.7 assists per game during that period.

Thus, the premise presents him with an opportunity to change the narrative. After all, the entire NBA is set to keep an eye on his comeback. If he succeeds in sustaining his previous form even after his return, the upcoming game could become a turning point for the Pacers’ season.