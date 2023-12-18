Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Pacers Issue Injury Report for Rising Star

The Indian Pacers are hosting an in-from Los Angeles Clippers for their 25th game of the regular season. After three consecutive defeats, the franchise finds itself in deep trouble as it looks to bring in a change in its fortunes before too long. Ahead of such a vital clash though, there remain concerns over the availability of their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton.

Advertisement

In a recently released injury report for the squad, the 23-year-old has been listed as ‘questionable’ to face the LA franchise. It could be a result of a bruise on his left knee as the worry increases for the organization. After missing out on the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for a similar reason, he remains unlikely to feature in the upcoming encounter. Thus, Tyrese joins five of his teammates who could all sit out for their important home match against the Clippers.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DKNetwork/status/1736600497388417125?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The cause of the concern could be traced back to their away clash against the Washington Wizards. He sustained the injury in the capital forcing him to sit out after being on the court for 28 minutes. The 6’5 star seemed bothered following it as he limped off the court because of it. The franchise later hinted at his possible return to the game, but Tyrese never checked back in to feature for his team.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrettSiegelNBA/status/1735840790880944311?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What does the future hold for Tyrese Haliburton?

Haliburton remains a key cog in the Pacers’ system as the roster visibly struggled without him in the lineup. Even in the game against the Wizards, he registered 19-11-2 in 28 minutes to keep his side in the game. With major room for improvement left in his game, the Wisconsin-born has had a terrific season till now.

The 2023 All-Star helped his team reach the in-season tournament final while garnering praise from critics. His numbers have reflected his development throughout the campaign as he is averaging 25.7-4.1-12. Scoring 51.5% from the field and 43.5% from behind the three-point lines, he remains one of the only two players to average over 20-10 this season.

Thus, his endeavors have featured him in the MVP talks around the league. That dream looks a bit far-fetched but stays a possibility. But to make it happen, Tyrese needs to step into the court as soon as possible.