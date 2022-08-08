$84 million star LeBron James is the star of mind-blowing story from the 2016 NBA Finals, by Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert is a great storyteller – He has one for the time when he and JR Smith found out they were getting traded.

Any story with Iman Shumpert narrating it is awesome. He could tell you your mother has cancer, and you’d be fully engrossed. Be it his Kobe Bryant stories or LeBron James stories, he has a knack. In a recent interview with his teammate JR Smith, he had one more anecdote to share.

The duo played for the New York Knicks for 3 years together along with future Laker Carmelo Anthony. During that time, they had many memorable highlights, earning them the Knick-tape nickname. While all three were desperate to win a title, it was not going to happen. And then it all changed for the duo.

In 2015, both Shumpert and Smith were involved in a three-team trade, both of them ending up in Cleveland. The first thing they said to each other was “We’re going to Cleveland, let’s get some jewellery!” They were so confident in winning it all with LeBron, and they did just that not more than 10 months later.

Also Read: Iman Shumpert calls 6’9″ LeBron James’ basketball IQ “scary”, describes how billionaire manipulated the game

Iman Shumpert may have given up Basketball too soon, but JR Smith is living life as a straight A college student

JR Smith has cleaned up his act and is now a straight A student, while Iman Shumpert is 4 years younger and getting arrested. Shump is the same age as Klay Thompson but is out of the league doing random side quests. He won season 30 of dancing with the stars, which is a great achievement considering no NBA player ever has taken part in it.

JR also is playing golf and is quite good at it. The duo were a part of the fun yet disappointing Knicks-Tape crew, which flattered to deceive. They went as far as the conference semi-finals, but that was it. Carmelo Anthony could not lead these two to a ring, but joining forces with LeBron guaranteed a ring on their fingers.

The duo were a smart acquisition because they both provided a very solid option for their position. The GSW team had not morphed into their demon form yet, because KD was still not a part of the team. Shump provided great support on defence, while JR was not high on Henny yet. Both of them played their role to perfection, and won the Larry O’Brien trophy the first season they joined the Cavs.

Also Read: “Klay Thompson was ready to swing on me, Stephen Curry called me b**ch”: Iman Shumpert relives the 2016 NBA Finals