“Miles Bridges and Damian Lillard nice as h*ll, but I’m the best rapper in the NBA”: Darius Bazley claiming himself to be the GOAT rapper in the league has NBA Twitter in a debate

Darius Bazley took it to Twitter calling himself the best rapper in the league. Fellow rapper Miles Bridges seems to have taken some offense.

Music has been a part of the NBA culture for a long time. Very often rappers, singers, and performers are spotted at various NBA matches supporting their favorite teams. In the past, we have seen Canadian rapper Drake at Toronto Raptors games, American rapper and producer Jay-Z at LeBron James’ matches, and rapper Travis Scott at Houston matches.

It is pretty evident that the rap culture has evolved alongside the NBA. Many stars including Damian Lillard, Lonzo Ball, Miles Bridges, Shaquille O’Neal, and even Kobe Bryant, have taken on the mic.

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder big man Darius Bazley took it to Twitter with quite a bold claim. The youngster was not humble as he went on to call himself the best rapper in the association. Bazley wrote:

I’m the best rapper in the NBA

Alex Caruso, Miles Bridges, and NBA Twitter react as Darius Bazley claims to be the best rapper in the league

As soon as Darius sent out the tweet, NBA Twitter didn’t hold back in debating him.

I think these 2 would disagree pic.twitter.com/3NzAqx2cI6 — H (@Laidback2007) February 27, 2022

Who hacked your twitter https://t.co/CNT0OzQWwS — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 26, 2022

The 6-foot-8 forward was quick enough to make things clear towards Miles Bridges and Dame DOLLA.

Don’t get me wrong Miles and Dame nice as hell. But I think I got um beat https://t.co/svGYcVzoXF — Bazley (@BazleyDarius) February 26, 2022

Bridges’ comments suggested he might have been offended. However, Bazley asked the Hornets guard to “wait till he dropped”.

Wait til I drop https://t.co/UKgZw7WEyB — Bazley (@BazleyDarius) February 27, 2022

Well, guess Bazley has something cooking for his fans.

Come on Adam Silver, it’s about time the league adds a freestyle battle between players to the All-Star Weekend.